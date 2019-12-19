LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 163.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 39.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 6.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,212. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.