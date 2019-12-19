Longbow Research Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $293.46.

NYSE DPZ traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,154. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

