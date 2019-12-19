Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $16.06 million and $3.04 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,618,616 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Bittrex, IDEX, Bitbns, Allbit, Binance, Upbit, Tidex, GOPAX, DEx.top, CoinExchange, DDEX, YoBit, DragonEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

