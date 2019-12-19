Lynas (ASX:LYC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.39. Lynas shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 6,891,315 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52.

Lynas Company Profile (ASX:LYC)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

