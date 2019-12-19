Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mackinac Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MFNC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFNC shares. ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.