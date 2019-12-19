Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of WINE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 224 ($2.95). 436,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,440. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.20. Majestic Wine has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Majestic Wine’s previous dividend of $2.00. Majestic Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.32%.

In related news, insider James Crawford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

