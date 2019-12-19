MassGrid Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. MassGrid has a market cap of $817,320.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.01785174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.02607800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00552793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00662994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052186 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00018253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013996 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,259,967 coins and its circulating supply is 75,768,667 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

