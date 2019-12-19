MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $144,965.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $144,965.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, IDEX, Bittrex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.06274996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002525 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Coinrail, Bittrex, Cashierest, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

