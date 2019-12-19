Melon Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Melon has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $29,756.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00032593 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Kraken and Liqui. Over the last week, Melon has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01184077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, Kraken, Bitsane and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

