Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $830.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $288,696.00 and $830.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00603982 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000835 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

