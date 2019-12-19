Menhaden (LON:MHN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.26), approximately 9,915 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 50,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.24).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.90.

Get Menhaden alerts:

In related news, insider Emma Howard Boyd bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £4,300 ($5,656.41). Also, insider Howard Pearce bought 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,638.34 ($4,786.03).

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Menhaden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menhaden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.