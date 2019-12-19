Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $335,853.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $335,853.00 and $47,358.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and CoinMex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01184921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120476 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,593,613,799 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

