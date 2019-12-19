MESG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $646,690.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, MESG has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MESG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. MESG has a total market capitalization of $544,261.00 and approximately $646,690.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00186308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.01183221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,069,909 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MESG is mesg.com . MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

