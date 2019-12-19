Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.41 EPS.
MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. 38,865,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.30.
In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
