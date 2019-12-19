Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.41 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. 38,865,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

