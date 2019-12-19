Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 10,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,893. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.64. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 288.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 442,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

