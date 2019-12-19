Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $370.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $98,132.00 and approximately $370.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

