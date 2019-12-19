MOAC Hits Market Capitalization of $16.45 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. MOAC has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $6,875.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $10.39 and $50.98. In the last week, MOAC has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001389 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . MOAC’s official website is moac.io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

