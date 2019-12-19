Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of MBRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,083. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 676,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

