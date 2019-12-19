Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

