Morgan Stanley Lowers Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from an equal rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 582,641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rev Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

