Morgan Stanley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $68.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 3,764,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,121. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,727 shares of company stock worth $65,675,971. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 72.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after buying an additional 10,735,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,909,000 after buying an additional 2,797,005 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

