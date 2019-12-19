Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$23.64 and a 52-week high of C$34.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.59. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.7713915 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities raised Morneau Shepell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

