Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading Up 0.2%

Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31, approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.