Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.50. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1,329,263 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.67.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

