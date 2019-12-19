Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $667.69

Murgitroyd Group PLC (LON:MUR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $667.69 and traded as high as $669.89. Murgitroyd Group shares last traded at $670.00, with a volume of 1,310 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 667.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 619.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

Murgitroyd Group Company Profile (LON:MUR)

Murgitroyd Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property advisory services. The company's intellectual property services include filing, prosecuting, litigating, licensing, assigning, and renewing patents, trademarks, and designs to third party customers, as well as recharged disbursements.

