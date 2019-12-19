Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 7,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

