Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.46.
Shares of MYGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 7,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
