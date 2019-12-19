Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 184,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 274,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.