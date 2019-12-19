Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading 50% Higher

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.03, 266,948,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,125% from the average session volume of 11,996,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

