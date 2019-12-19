National Grid (NG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Grid (LON: NG):
- 12/19/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2019 – National Grid had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 12/13/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2019 – National Grid had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).
- 11/29/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/27/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/15/2019 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 970 ($12.76) price target on the stock.
- 11/14/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/14/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
LON:NG traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 952.70 ($12.53). 7,857,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 863.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.63).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.
