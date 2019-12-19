National Grid (NG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Grid (LON: NG):

12/19/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – National Grid had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/13/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – National Grid had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).

11/29/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2019 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 970 ($12.76) price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/14/2019 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LON:NG traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 952.70 ($12.53). 7,857,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 863.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

