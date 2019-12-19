Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.27, approximately 2,059 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 106,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $698.99 million, a P/E ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Navigator by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

