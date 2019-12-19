NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $48.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 531,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,530. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,140,911 shares of company stock worth $299,368,472. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

