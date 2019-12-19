Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $415.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $446.00 price objective (down from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.86.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $329.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.42. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $39,615,261 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,471,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,275,354,000 after purchasing an additional 213,987 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6,194.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.