NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. NetGear reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetGear.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NTGR. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price objective on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NTGR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 11,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,499. NetGear has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company has a market cap of $729.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $213,617.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,095 shares of company stock valued at $462,090 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.