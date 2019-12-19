Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.49

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $23.02. Noble Energy shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 2,154,886 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

