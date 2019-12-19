Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBLX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 396,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

