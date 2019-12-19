Noku (NOKU) One Day Volume Hits $668.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Noku has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Noku has a market cap of $546,117.00 and $668.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noku Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

