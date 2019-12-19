North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.84

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $5.39. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 4,437 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 9,332.44% and a net margin of 90.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned approximately 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

