Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 37,523 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

