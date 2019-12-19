Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $82.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.84 and a beta of 2.43. Novocure has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $1,558,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,776,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,415,486 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Novocure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 436.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,825,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

