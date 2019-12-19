NULS Price Down 11.3% This Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z and Kucoin. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $3.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01184077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, ChaoEX, CoinBene, QBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

