Numeraire Price Tops $5.83 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00080912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $428,321.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

