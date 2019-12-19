NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Trading 0.2% Higher

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.03, 203,916 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

