NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Up 1.8%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.57, 3,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

