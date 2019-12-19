Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report $6.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.03 billion and the highest is $6.56 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.85 billion to $26.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,829. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 9,411,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,818. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

