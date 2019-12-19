ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,066.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $306,139.00 and $59,066.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059922 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086375 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.36 or 0.99555090 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

