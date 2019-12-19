Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $7.36. Oil Search shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 4,296,324 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.16. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86.

About Oil Search (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

