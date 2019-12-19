Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.19, 177,808 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 67,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a market cap of $46.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.8012244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.