Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.30. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 335,916 shares changing hands.

ONTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 37,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $45,807.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman acquired 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 833,315 shares of company stock valued at $182,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

