Ondori (RSTR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $179.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ondori has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ondori’s official website is rstr.io

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.