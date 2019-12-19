One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $3.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

OSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.